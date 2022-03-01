Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Invests $922,000 in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAE. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Haemonetics by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Haemonetics by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Bbva USA lifted its position in Haemonetics by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Haemonetics by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 98.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAE opened at $57.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.65. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $43.50 and a 12-month high of $130.90.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Haemonetics had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $259.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HAE shares. Citigroup cut shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

