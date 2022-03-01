Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Invests $922,000 in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAE. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Haemonetics by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Haemonetics by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Bbva USA lifted its position in Haemonetics by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Haemonetics by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 98.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
HAE opened at $57.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.65. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $43.50 and a 12-month high of $130.90.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HAE shares. Citigroup cut shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.
Haemonetics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Haemonetics (HAE)
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.