Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 686 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 794 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,460 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 93 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total transaction of $6,124,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total value of $776,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,625 shares of company stock valued at $21,518,081 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.34.

PANW opened at $594.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.37 and a beta of 1.36. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.56 and a 1-year high of $595.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $520.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $500.56.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

