Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Takes $763,000 Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 7,191.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 438,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,581,000 after acquiring an additional 432,509 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 71.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 904,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $186,635,000 after acquiring an additional 377,236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in STERIS by 180.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 582,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,135,000 after purchasing an additional 374,386 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in STERIS by 54.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 884,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $180,594,000 after purchasing an additional 311,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in STERIS by 222.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,581,000 after purchasing an additional 286,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STE shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.83.
STE stock opened at $240.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 83.05 and a beta of 0.67. STERIS plc has a one year low of $170.36 and a one year high of $248.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $232.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.13.
STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. STERIS had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 59.52%.
STERIS Company Profile (Get Rating)
STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.
