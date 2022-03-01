Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Takes $763,000 Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 7,191.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 438,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,581,000 after acquiring an additional 432,509 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 71.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 904,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $186,635,000 after acquiring an additional 377,236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in STERIS by 180.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 582,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,135,000 after purchasing an additional 374,386 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in STERIS by 54.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 884,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $180,594,000 after purchasing an additional 311,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in STERIS by 222.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,581,000 after purchasing an additional 286,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STE shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.83.

In related news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 2,600 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $604,786.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,891 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.10, for a total transaction of $442,683.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,491 shares of company stock worth $8,247,469 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STE stock opened at $240.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 83.05 and a beta of 0.67. STERIS plc has a one year low of $170.36 and a one year high of $248.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $232.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.13.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. STERIS had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 59.52%.

STERIS Company Profile (Get Rating)

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.