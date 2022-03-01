HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,706,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,509 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in HarborOne Bancorp were worth $23,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 120,709.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 13,278 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 34.5% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $452,000. 56.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HONE. StockNews.com cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of HONE stock opened at $14.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.24 million, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.81. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.08 and a twelve month high of $15.49.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $53.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.75 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 23.92%. Research analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

About HarborOne Bancorp (Get Rating)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.