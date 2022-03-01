Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Short Interest Update

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 2,350.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HBRIY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harbour Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 625 ($8.39) to GBX 570 ($7.65) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Harbour Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Harbour Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.00.

OTCMKTS HBRIY opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.99. Harbour Energy has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

