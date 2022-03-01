Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Upgraded by Investec to Hold

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Investec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC cut Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.30.

Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.85. Harmony Gold Mining has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $5.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $630,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,606,640 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,913,000 after purchasing an additional 462,984 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 38,872 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 35,237 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 777,475 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

