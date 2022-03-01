Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Upgraded by Investec to Hold

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Investec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, HSBC cut Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.30.
Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.85. Harmony Gold Mining has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $5.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.
