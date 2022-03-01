Hayward (HAYW) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Hayward to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HAYW stock opened at $17.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Hayward has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65.

Several analysts have recently commented on HAYW shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Hayward from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hayward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hayward presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

In other Hayward news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,694,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $53,354,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Rick Roetken sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $1,663,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,772,509 shares of company stock worth $55,306,567.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Hayward during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Hayward by 654.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Hayward in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Hayward by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Hayward during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

