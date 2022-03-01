HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA)

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Olema Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLMA opened at $4.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.67. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $50.98.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts predict that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $35,969.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 131.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

