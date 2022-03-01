Head-To-Head Comparison: CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) vs. TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO)

TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO – Get Rating) and CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of TROOPS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of CommScope shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of CommScope shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for TROOPS and CommScope, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TROOPS 0 0 0 0 N/A CommScope 0 5 5 0 2.50

CommScope has a consensus target price of $16.70, indicating a potential upside of 75.05%. Given CommScope’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CommScope is more favorable than TROOPS.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TROOPS and CommScope’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TROOPS $4.29 million 106.10 -$67.92 million N/A N/A CommScope $8.59 billion 0.23 -$462.60 million ($2.55) -3.74

TROOPS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CommScope.

Risk and Volatility

TROOPS has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CommScope has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TROOPS and CommScope’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TROOPS N/A N/A N/A CommScope -5.39% 3,196.61% 2.20%

Summary

CommScope beats TROOPS on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TROOPS (Get Rating)

TROOPS, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in environmental protection, energy saving technologies, equipment development and applications, money lending business in Hong Kong providing mortgage loans to high quality target borrowers and property investment to generate additional rental income. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)/Light Emitting Diode (LED) Products, Green Energy Products and Services, VR Products and Services, Money Lending Services, Property Lease and Management, Financial Technology Solutions and Services and, Corporate. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About CommScope (Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Co., Inc. engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

