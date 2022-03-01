HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “HeadHunter Group PLC provides an online recruitment platform. The company offers services which consist of career guidance, career consultation, jobs by profession and the opportunity to create a resume and receive automatically suitable job opportunities. HeadHunter Group PLC is based in Moscow, Russia. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HHR. Bank of America raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HeadHunter Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of HeadHunter Group from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.83.

NASDAQ HHR opened at $15.03 on Friday. HeadHunter Group has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $68.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $761.06 million, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.37.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.714 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from HeadHunter Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. HeadHunter Group’s dividend payout ratio is 60.17%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,179,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 523.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 74,449 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 96.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 230,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,236,000 after acquiring an additional 112,930 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group during the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 26.6% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 29,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. 52.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

