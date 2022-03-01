Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €80.00 ($89.89) to €76.00 ($85.39) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HENKY opened at $19.16 on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $26.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.68.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the production, sale, and distribution of home and beauty care products. The firm also provides adhesive technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. The Adhesive Technologies segment sells adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for consumers, craftsmen, and industrial applications.

