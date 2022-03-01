Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $267.00.

HSKA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Heska in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $142.00 on Tuesday. Heska has a 12-month low of $119.63 and a 12-month high of $275.94. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 747.41 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.67.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $68.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.03 million. Heska had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Heska will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Heska by 13.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Heska by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Heska by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,818,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $470,032,000 after purchasing an additional 53,285 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Heska by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Heska by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 191,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,552,000 after purchasing an additional 22,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

