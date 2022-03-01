HICL Infrastructure PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 2.06 (LON:HICL)

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.06 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of HICL Infrastructure stock opened at GBX 174.41 ($2.34) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.00. HICL Infrastructure has a 12 month low of GBX 158.72 ($2.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 181.20 ($2.43). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 173.63.
HICL Infrastructure Company Profile (Get Rating)
