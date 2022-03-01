HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 904 Shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLCN. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,370,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 94,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 37,126 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,379,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 380.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 27,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 143,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after buying an additional 9,535 shares in the last quarter.

BLCN stock opened at $37.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.86. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $53.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. This is an increase from Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd.

