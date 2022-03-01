HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 917,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,576,000 after purchasing an additional 187,996 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,541,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,903,000 after purchasing an additional 117,537 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,957,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,462,000 after purchasing an additional 99,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $397,000.

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $51.71 on Tuesday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $56.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.85 and a 200-day moving average of $53.56.

