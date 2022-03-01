HighTower Advisors LLC Has $283,000 Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,704 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in IDACORP by 0.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,355 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,832 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $103.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.52. IDACORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $114.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.66.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.02). IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 16.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

