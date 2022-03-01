HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New $275,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,081,000. CX Institutional increased its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 50,275.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 56,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 56,309 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 140.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,392,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,593,000 after purchasing an additional 814,063 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 411.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,551,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,448,000.

Get SPDR S&P Insurance ETF alerts:

KIE stock opened at $39.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.84. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a one year low of $34.64 and a one year high of $41.80.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.