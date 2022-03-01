HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 9,541 VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RSX. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 1,473.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,941,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754,594 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,302,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,815,000 after acquiring an additional 467,900 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,866,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,603,000 after purchasing an additional 135,441 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,721,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,897,000 after purchasing an additional 162,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,352,000.

NYSEARCA RSX opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.94. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $33.39.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

