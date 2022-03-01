HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 4,115 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,115 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SFM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.7% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.0% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.5% in the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 19,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently commented on SFM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ SFM opened at $28.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.85 and its 200-day moving average is $25.86. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $31.31.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 4.00%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

