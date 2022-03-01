HNI (NYSE:HNI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HNI had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $602.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

HNI stock opened at $40.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.21. HNI has a one year low of $34.84 and a one year high of $46.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.83.

Get HNI alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.81%.

In other news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $87,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kurt A. Tjaden sold 49,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $2,043,727.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,457. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in HNI by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,952,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,369,000 after acquiring an additional 99,185 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in HNI by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of HNI by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of HNI by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 141,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after buying an additional 22,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of HNI by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

HNI Company Profile (Get Rating)

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.