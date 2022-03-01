Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Position Cut by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 267,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,580 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $8,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HWM. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 39.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HWM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.88.

Shares of HWM opened at $35.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.88 and a beta of 1.80. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.41 and a 1-year high of $36.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.19%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

