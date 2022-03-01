Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 50,000 Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 127,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,849,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 600,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,609,000 after buying an additional 20,242 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,358,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 23.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $67.45 on Tuesday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $61.77 and a 52 week high of $128.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($1.36). Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 43.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 5.24%.

ADS has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliance Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.86.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

