Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Buys 2,000 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $5,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $340.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.67. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $274.03 and a one year high of $417.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.99 by $1.40. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 28.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 38.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LAD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.83.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total transaction of $74,933.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $283,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,362 shares of company stock worth $6,084,057. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

