Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,501 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $4,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 22,490,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,770,000 after buying an additional 4,886,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,794,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,401,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,590 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth $165,098,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,065,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,645,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.86.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $50.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 1.48. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $62.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.93 and its 200 day moving average is $55.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.93%.

In related news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $418,180.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 33,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,658,229.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

