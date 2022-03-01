Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Makes New $4.88 Million Investment in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Gates Industrial by 96.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gates Industrial during the third quarter valued at $179,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Gates Industrial by 11.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gates Industrial during the third quarter valued at $202,000.

Shares of Gates Industrial stock opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.72. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 52 week low of $14.43 and a 52 week high of $18.94.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $815.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.72 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Gates Industrial’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

GTES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.30.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

