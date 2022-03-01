Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Trims Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lessened its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $4,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 767.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

NYSE:ELF opened at $26.43 on Tuesday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $33.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.55 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.01.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $437,923.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,775 shares of company stock valued at $924,744 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ELF has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile (Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.