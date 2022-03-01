Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Bought by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 73.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Humana were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUM. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Humana by 32.0% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 4.8% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management boosted its stake in Humana by 4.2% during the third quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 1.3% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HUM. Citigroup increased their price target on Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.13.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $434.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $417.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $423.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $475.44. The company has a market capitalization of $55.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.35%.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

