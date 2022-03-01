Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 190,318 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $7,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUN. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 81.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 24.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 354.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUN opened at $40.44 on Tuesday. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $41.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.51.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

Several research firms have commented on HUN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.73.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

