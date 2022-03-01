Hydra Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $816,220.00 (HYDRA)

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. In the last week, Hydra has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hydra coin can now be bought for about $8.67 or 0.00019601 BTC on exchanges. Hydra has a market cap of $74.59 million and $816,220.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Hydra

Hydra’s total supply is 17,766,741 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Buying and Selling Hydra

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydra using one of the exchanges listed above.

