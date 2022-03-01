IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Short Interest Down 82.7% in February

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 82.7% from the January 31st total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS IAALF opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. IBC Advanced Alloys has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.82.

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. engages in the development and manufacture of s beryllium-aluminum alloys and specialty copper alloys. It operates its business through the following segments: Copper Alloys, Engineered Materials, and Corporate. The Copper Alloys and Engineered Material segments manufacture and distribute beryllium copper, Beralcast, and other specialty alloy products.

