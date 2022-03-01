ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in ICU Medical were worth $3,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 8.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 552,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $113,702,000 after buying an additional 40,771 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,788,000 after purchasing an additional 24,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 135,194 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,823,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

ICUI stock opened at $236.73 on Tuesday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.39 and a 12 month high of $282.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.94 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.61.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $340.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 1,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $278,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

