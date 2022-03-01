Identiv (INVE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

INVE opened at $20.96 on Tuesday. Identiv has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The company has a market capitalization of $465.46 million, a PE ratio of 524.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INVE. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Identiv by 612.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 37,084 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Identiv by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Identiv by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Identiv by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Identiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $338,000. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INVE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Identiv from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

