IDT (IDT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 7th.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $370.08 million during the quarter.

IDT stock opened at $36.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.79. IDT has a fifty-two week low of $15.45 and a fifty-two week high of $67.30. The company has a market cap of $928.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.16.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of IDT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of IDT by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,730,000 after acquiring an additional 201,003 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDT by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,478,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,303,000 after acquiring an additional 113,562 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of IDT by 177.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 70,015 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of IDT by 467.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 60,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of IDT during the fourth quarter valued at $1,843,000. 38.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDT Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Fintech, net2phone-UCaaS and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers money transfer services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony.

