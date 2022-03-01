IMS Capital Management Buys 1,000 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

IMS Capital Management increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,749 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 109.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 28,585 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in Walmart by 422.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 35,765 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 8.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,486 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 2.3% in the third quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 47,208 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Walmart by 15.0% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 38,861 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.09.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.46. 110,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,419,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $152.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.93. The firm has a market cap of $381.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 293,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $40,233,539.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 409,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $57,038,616.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,082,499 shares of company stock valued at $987,780,216 in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

