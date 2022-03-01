IMS Capital Management Grows Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

IMS Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,468 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

NYSE:ABT traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.01. The stock had a trading volume of 44,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,840,877. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.75. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.36 and a one year high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.72%.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,308,658.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,653 shares of company stock worth $9,463,946 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.49.

Abbott Laboratories Profile (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.