IMS Capital Management Has $491,000 Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

IMS Capital Management grew its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,532 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHI stock traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $86.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,147,151. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.57 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The company has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.49.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.38. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.22%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.21.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.10, for a total transaction of $214,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,893 shares of company stock worth $11,999,926 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

