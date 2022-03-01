IMS Capital Management Makes New $290,000 Investment in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 13,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 18.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 45,706 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 6.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 70,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at $4,198,000. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at $27,470,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at $27,079,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NWL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $23.18. 30,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,181,390. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.89. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $274,999,998.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

