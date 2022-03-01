IMS Capital Management Raises Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

IMS Capital Management raised its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Paychex accounts for approximately 0.9% of IMS Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its position in Paychex by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 82,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,330,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 168.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 1.9% during the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 1.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.21.

PAYX traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.86. 7,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,045,071. The firm has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.65 and its 200 day moving average is $120.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $88.68 and a one year high of $138.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.79%.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $396,065.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $72,716.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,586 shares of company stock valued at $34,549,139 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.