IMS Capital Management Sells 16,755 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

IMS Capital Management cut its holdings in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,211,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,755 shares during the period. JELD-WEN comprises approximately 16.4% of IMS Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $31,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 13.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 13,368 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 57.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 25,184 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 30.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 203,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 23.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 440,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 84,670 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 1,022.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 778,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,434,000 after purchasing an additional 708,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JELD shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

In other JELD-WEN news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 106,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $2,690,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JELD-WEN stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.99. 9,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,658. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.54 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.36.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 3.54%. JELD-WEN’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

