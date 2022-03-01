Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Short Interest Up 1,040.0% in February

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 1,040.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.68% of Income Opportunity Realty Investors worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IOR traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.60. 1,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,472. The stock has a market cap of $65.02 million, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.41. Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $16.78.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc engages in the acquisition, financing, operation, and sale of real estate. The company was founded on December 14, 1984 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

