Indexed Finance (NDX) Market Cap Achieves $1.44 Million

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. Indexed Finance has a market cap of $1.44 million and $5,553.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be bought for about $1.69 or 0.00003867 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00043084 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,907.70 or 0.06662384 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,500.88 or 0.99673090 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00045051 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00048661 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002807 BTC.

About Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance launched on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

