Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 150.02% and a negative net margin of 1,093.94%.

Shares of INBX stock opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $816.03 million, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 2.95. Inhibrx has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $47.90.

Get Inhibrx alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Inhibrx by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,894,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,731,000 after acquiring an additional 231,936 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Inhibrx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $980,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Inhibrx by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Inhibrx by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 40,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INBX. Zacks Investment Research cut Inhibrx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Inhibrx from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Inhibrx Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.