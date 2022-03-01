Insider Buying: B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Major Shareholder Buys 2,048 Shares of Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $16,384.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 200 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $1,560.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 77,517 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $639,515.25.

On Friday, February 18th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 47,421 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.26 per share, with a total value of $391,697.46.

On Monday, February 14th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 207,917 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $1,734,027.78.

On Friday, February 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 752,021 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $6,196,653.04.

Shares of RILY stock opened at $59.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.52. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.79 and a 52 week high of $91.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.30 and a 200-day moving average of $69.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.39%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Taurus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.

