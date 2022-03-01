Insider Buying: Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) CFO Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) CFO Anshooman Aga purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $23,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Harsco stock opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.47. The company has a market cap of $943.32 million, a P/E ratio of -297.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.94. Harsco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Get Harsco alerts:

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.18 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 9.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSC. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Harsco by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 29,025 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Harsco by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,733,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,776,000 after buying an additional 376,732 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Harsco by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,093,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,990,000 after buying an additional 160,602 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Harsco by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Harsco by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 328,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after buying an additional 30,572 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HSC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Harsco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.