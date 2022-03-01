Insider Buying: Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) CFO Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) CFO Anshooman Aga purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $23,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Harsco stock opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.47. The company has a market cap of $943.32 million, a P/E ratio of -297.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.94. Harsco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.45.
Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.18 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 9.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HSC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.
Harsco Company Profile (Get Rating)
Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.
Featured Articles
