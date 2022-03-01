Insider Buying: ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) Major Shareholder Buys 32,277 Shares of Stock

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II acquired 32,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $33,890.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Global Fund Lp Lind II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 24th, Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 395,009 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $406,859.27.

On Thursday, January 27th, Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 1,750 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,855.00.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 200 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $210.00.

ReWalk Robotics stock opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $3.48.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 16.75% and a negative net margin of 213.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ReWalk Robotics in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ReWalk Robotics by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the second quarter valued at $95,000. 12.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on RWLK shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ReWalk Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

