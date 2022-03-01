Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.98) Per Share

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson expects that the company will earn ($0.98) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.13) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.49% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. The company’s revenue was up 95.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. William Blair initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.06.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $98.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.42. Intellia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $43.86 and a twelve month high of $202.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.29 and a beta of 2.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. AtonRa Partners lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 76.8% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 19,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 8,546 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 6.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 457,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,041,000 after buying an additional 26,081 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $438,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 38.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 697,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,968,000 after buying an additional 192,393 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

