Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target Cut to $172.00 by Analysts at Chardan Capital

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Chardan Capital from $177.00 to $172.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 102.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $146.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.65.

Shares of NTLA stock traded down $11.56 on Tuesday, reaching $84.80. 21,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,516. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.37 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.75 and a 200-day moving average of $123.42. Intellia Therapeutics has a one year low of $43.86 and a one year high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.18). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 810.49%. The business had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 95.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

