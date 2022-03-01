Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

XENT stock opened at $27.20 on Friday. Intersect ENT has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $28.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.17 million, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.56.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENT. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Intersect ENT by 0.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 84,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Intersect ENT by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intersect ENT by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Intersect ENT by 6.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Intersect ENT by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

