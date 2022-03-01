Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has GBX 6,604 ($88.61) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ITRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intertek Group to an overweight rating and set a GBX 6,400 ($85.87) target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 5,550 ($74.47) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intertek Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,688.43 ($76.32).

Shares of Intertek Group stock opened at GBX 5,320 ($71.38) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £8.59 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48. Intertek Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,724 ($63.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,306 ($84.61). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,393 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,302.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a GBX 71.60 ($0.96) dividend. This is an increase from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $34.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Intertek Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.64%.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

