IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IntriCon had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 0.78%.
Shares of IntriCon stock opened at $23.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.30, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.33. IntriCon has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $28.16.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of IntriCon in a research note on Monday, November 1st.
IntriCon Company Profile (Get Rating)
Intricon Corp. engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. It operates through the Body-Worn Device and Hearing Health Direct-To-End Consumer segments. The Body-Worn Device segment comprises medical, hearing health, and professional audio markets.
