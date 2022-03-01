IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IntriCon had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 0.78%.

Shares of IntriCon stock opened at $23.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.30, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.33. IntriCon has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $28.16.

Get IntriCon alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of IntriCon in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of IntriCon during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 35.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 72.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 9,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IntriCon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intricon Corp. engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. It operates through the Body-Worn Device and Hearing Health Direct-To-End Consumer segments. The Body-Worn Device segment comprises medical, hearing health, and professional audio markets.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IntriCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntriCon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.